ESPN First Take hosts JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins get into heated debate over racial bias

Bristol, Connecticut - Things got heated during Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take and for once it didn't involve the sports world's infamously fiery broadcaster Stephen A Smith.

When the gentlemen of ESPN's First Take discussed the possibility of Nikola Jokić winning a third consecutive MVP trophy, hosts Kendrick Perkins (r) and JJ Redick (l) got into a heated debate. © Collage: Jamie Schwaberow & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the gentlemen of First Take spoke on the possibility of Nikola Jokić winning a third consecutive MVP trophy, Smith found himself breaking up an escalating debate between former NBA players and current show hosts Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick.



During the broadcast, Redick took the opportunity to clap back after Perkins' previous claim that NBA MVP voters favor Jokić over Black players.

The former Orlando Magic basketballer claimed that First Take as a television program has issues overall. This is when the situation went south.

"What we just witnessed is the problem with this show," Redick said during the episode. "We create narratives that do not exist in reality. "

"What you're implying is that the white voters that vote on NBA are racist, that they favor white people. You just said that. That is exactly what you implied."

Perkins, a former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, then pushed back against Redick shouting, "I stated the facts," before Smith intervened between the two.

It's clear things were really getting out of hand when Smith, who is known for his hot takes, was left attempting to be peacemaker - as he sat speechless, awkwardly looking at co-host Molly Querim.