Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flaunt lavish weddings in new TV special

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving fans a special look at the three times they said "I do" in a new Hulu special.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are saying "I do" all over again in a new Hulu special! © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Grab your tissues!

On Tuesday, Kravis announced an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into their three weddings with the trailer for their newest TV special.

Aptly titled 'Til Death Do Us Part, the upcoming show will follow the couple's Las Vegas nuptials, courthouse wedding, and of course, their romantic Italian ceremony.

"This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world. Can you believe we got married three times?" the Poosh owner said to her hubby during the trailer.

The clip also featured rare footage from Kourt and Travis's rehearsal dinner in Italy, where Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were seen giving an emotional toast to the lovebirds.

"There is really no love story like you guys," the SKIMs owner said during her speech.

Meanwhile, The Blink-182 drummer also shared his thoughts on their whirlwind nuptials.