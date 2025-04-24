Kourtney Kardashian drops must-see snaps from lavish birthday vacay

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has shared new glimpses at her tropical birthday vacation!

Kourtney Kardashian gave her Instagram a peek at her dreamy birthday trip with her family. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The freshly 46-year-old reality star dropped picturesque images from her family getaway.

Kourtney spent her recent trip-around-the-sun with her hubby, Travis Barker, and their blended family, including the spouses' baby boy, Rocky Barker.

The Kardashian star's Instagram dump featured the family enjoying the beach and its clear water, along with the birthday girl posing with her step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourt was captured wearing a multicolored, neon two-piece set, while Atiana wore an all-black ensemble as the ladies posed in front of the sunset.

The carousel of snaps also showed a brief glimpse of the spouses' one-year-old son being held by his rockstar dad as the group enjoyed a fireworks show, as well as another shot of the Poosh owner's birthday cake.

She captioned the dreamy photo dump, "thanks be to God," and it's clear to see why Kourt is feeling extra grateful this year!