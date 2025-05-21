Kourtney Kardashian says she was "socked in the face" at Diddy's party

Kourtney Kardashian's resurfaced video where she talked about getting hit at Diddy's (l.) party has gone viral. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The 46-year-old Poosh founder recalled getting "socked in the face" at the music mogul's birthday party on a 2016 episode of Khloé Kardashian's show, Kocktails with Khloé.

Kourt, who was joined by Kylie Jenner and Diddy in the episode, claimed that she got hit after confronting a woman who cut the bathroom line.

"I just didn't know what to do," she said. "Nobody was with me. I was by myself."

The Last Night artist admitted that he "remembered somebody getting socked while in the bathroom line" as KoKo noted that they "tried to find the girl," but had no success.

Kourt's story has gone viral amid Diddy's bombshell sex trafficking trial in New York, where several stars have already been name-dropped during shocking testimonies from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and Danity Kane member, Dawn Richard.