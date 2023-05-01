Kourtney Kardashian updates fans amid rumored feud with Kim

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans a look at what she's been up to as of late via Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian gave a life update on Instagram where she continued to sport her blonde 'do. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Following her Coachella takeover, the 43-year-old Poosh owner dropped a new photo dump highlighting what she's been doing lately.

The carousel of pics featured the blonde bombshell showing off her new 'do as well as some random snaps where she sported a green and black bomber jacket and jeans.

More pics showed Kourt's kids playing and riding bikes in their neighborhood, a photo of her son Reign at the bowling alley for her birthday party, and foodie pics that showed a bowl of croissants and a lone pancake cooking on a griddle.

Missing from her photo dump was her hubby, Travis Barker, but the Blink-182 drummer is probably recuperating from his Coachella set.