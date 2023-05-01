Kourtney Kardashian updates fans amid rumored feud with Kim
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans a look at what she's been up to as of late via Instagram.
Following her Coachella takeover, the 43-year-old Poosh owner dropped a new photo dump highlighting what she's been doing lately.
The carousel of pics featured the blonde bombshell showing off her new 'do as well as some random snaps where she sported a green and black bomber jacket and jeans.
More pics showed Kourt's kids playing and riding bikes in their neighborhood, a photo of her son Reign at the bowling alley for her birthday party, and foodie pics that showed a bowl of croissants and a lone pancake cooking on a griddle.
Missing from her photo dump was her hubby, Travis Barker, but the Blink-182 drummer is probably recuperating from his Coachella set.
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian still beefing?
Meanwhile, fans continue to ponder if Kourt and Kim Kardashian are beefing due to the SKIMs owner's recent IG post.
On Sunday, Kimmy dropped a post highlighting her stylist Chris Appleton's Las Vegas nuptials to White Lotus star Lukas Gage, which she officiated.
Yet the original caption for the post raised some eyebrows among her eagled-eyed users.
At first, the budding lawyer wrote, "There's no one I would have officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage."
Kim's wording seemed to have rubbed users the wrong way, as many took to her comments section to accuse her of shading her big sister, who also got hitched in Vegas.
Not long afterward, the beauty mogul switched her caption, which now reads, "I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! I couldn't be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage."
The official trailer for The Kardashians season 3 teased major drama between Kim and Kourt, so we'll see if the siblings squashed their beef or if things are still lingering!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash