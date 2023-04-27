Kim Kardashian plays starring role at stylist Chris Appleton's wedding!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian can now add "wedding officiant" to her resume! The SKIMs owner officiated her longtime stylist Chris Appleton's wedding to White Lotus star Lukas Gage.

Kim Kardashian was front and center for Chris Appleton's nuptials to White Lotus star Lukas Gage. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lukasgage

What happened in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas.

On Wednesday, Gage dropped a series of snaps on Instagram from his impromptu nuptials to Kim's stylists in Sin City.

The lovebirds were seen sporting black fur jackets, shimmery unbuttoned blouses and leather pants for their ceremony.

As for the Kardashians star, she coordinated with the couple's all-black theme with a leather maxi-dress and matching choker necklace.

The photo dump also showed the two exchanging vows at a Vegas chapel and a video of the newlyweds, who stayed at the Wynn luxury hotel and casino, standing with champagne glasses on a stage as Shania Twain serenaded them to her hit, You're Still the One.

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage captioned the sweet post.

On Sunday, the mom-of-four attended the Daily Front Row LA Fashion Awards with the newlyweds in Beverly Hills, where Kim and her daughter North West presented Appleton with an award for "hair artist of the year."