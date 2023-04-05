Kourtney Kardashian hails Vegas wedding as the "best" night of her life with wild new pics

Kravis forever! Kourtney Kardashian honored her one-year Vegas wedding anniversary to Travis Barker with new snaps from the wild night. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Alexa, play Tony! Toni! Toné!'s hit song, Anniversary.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Barker took her Instagram followers back to the night that Kravis got hitched in Vegas with never-before-seen pics from the wild night.

Kourt posted the photo dump that featured intimate snaps of the couple doing what they do best, displaying PDA, at the One Love Wedding Chapel – where the two were declared man and wife.

Calling the moment "one of the best nights of our lives," the 43-year-old Poosh owner gave more details about the epic occasion in the post's caption.

"One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together."

The series of fun snaps also featured a few hilarious moments where the Kardashians star is seen on the floor "about to throw up" after having "way too much tequila," she said.