Kourtney Kardashian and kids hit Travis Barker's Coachella set in rockstar style

Indio, California - Kourtney Kardashian continued keeping up with the rockstar life by supporting Travis Barker and Blink-182 at Coachella.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) is all about that rockstar life as she continued to support her husband, Travis Barker, at Coachella on Sunday. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Weekend 2 of the popular music festival took a serious hit when the original Sunday's headliner, Frank Ocean, bowed out due to an injury.

Therefore, when the longtime drummer and his bandmates closed out the annual fest in his place, Mrs. Barker once again fully supported her hubby.

On Sunday, the Kardashians star was spotted attending Coachella to watch her hubby's set with her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign Disick.

For the family outing, Kourt again sported rockstar-worthy attire with a white knit sweater featuring the number 23 in black, along with a black hood, knee-high boots, and a matching pair of black sunglasses.

Her daughter was also festival ready, donning a black Blink-182 hoodie, black pants, and black platform boots, while her son rocked his new blonde hair and wore a pair of denim overalls and green sneakers.

The Poosh owner shared some snaps before the big show to her Instagram story, including a shot of a guitar case-shaped purse from the inside of what appeared to be the musician's trailer.