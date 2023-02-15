Travis Barker gushes over Kourtney Kardashian on first Valentine's Day as spouses

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian was showered with nothing but love by her hubby Travis Barker on their first Valentine's Day as spouses.

Travis Barker couldn't help but gush over his bride Kourtney Kardashian (r) for their first Valentine's Day as hubby and wifey! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker

Alexa, play Tamia's So Into You, because love was definitely in the air at the Barker household!

For their first V-day as husband and wife, the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer honored his wifey with a sweet photo dump on Instagram.

The carousel of pics posted by Travis on Tuesday showed the happy couple flicking it up sporting matching black fur coats with a view of the mountains in the background.

The dump also showed the pair cuddled up and a snapshot of red rose petals in the shape of a heart with their initials in the middle.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," the musician captioned the tribute.

The 43-year-old Poosh owner shared the same sentiment as she wrote in the comments section, "First Valentine’s Day with my husband, my forever Valentine."

Interestingly, the notoriously handsy couple didn't pack on their usual PDA in the latest snaps, but who's to say things didn't get spicy afterwards?