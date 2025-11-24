Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend Thanksgiving together?

Los Angeles, California - With the holidays around the corner, will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend them together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) are planning to reunite for Thanksgiving, per an insider. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A Kimothée insider has confirmed that the couple is spending Thanksgiving together with Kylie's famous family, per People!

The tipster spilled that despite those recent split rumors, Kylie and Timothée plan to make up for lost time due to the Oscar-nominee filming Dune: Part Three out of the country.

"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in LA, she's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming," the source shared.

Timothée will also spend time with his own family "before he has to return to the Dune set."