Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend Thanksgiving together?

Kylie Jenner has a lot to be grateful for this year, as an insider confirms that Timothée Chalamet will be spending Thanksgiving with her and the Kar-Jenners!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - With the holidays around the corner, will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend them together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) are planning to reunite for Thanksgiving, per an insider.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) are planning to reunite for Thanksgiving, per an insider.  © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A Kimothée insider has confirmed that the couple is spending Thanksgiving together with Kylie's famous family, per People!

The tipster spilled that despite those recent split rumors, Kylie and Timothée plan to make up for lost time due to the Oscar-nominee filming Dune: Part Three out of the country.

"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in LA, she's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming," the source shared.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance heats up with big holiday plans!
Celebrities Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance heats up with big holiday plans!

Timothée will also spend time with his own family "before he has to return to the Dune set."

Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Thanksgiving reunion

"[Timothée] started filming in Budapest in July and they've seen each other as much as they can," the insider said of the couple.

"Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks," the source continued, adding, "they've stayed close, they've been making it work."

As for whether Kimothée, who have been dating for over two years now, secretly broke up, the source affirmed that the rumors are "not true."

Looks like Kylie has a lot to be grateful for this year!

Cover photo: Collage: GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Kylie Jenner: