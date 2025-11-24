Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend Thanksgiving together?
Los Angeles, California - With the holidays around the corner, will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spend them together?
A Kimothée insider has confirmed that the couple is spending Thanksgiving together with Kylie's famous family, per People!
The tipster spilled that despite those recent split rumors, Kylie and Timothée plan to make up for lost time due to the Oscar-nominee filming Dune: Part Three out of the country.
"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in LA, she's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming," the source shared.
Timothée will also spend time with his own family "before he has to return to the Dune set."
Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Thanksgiving reunion
"[Timothée] started filming in Budapest in July and they've seen each other as much as they can," the insider said of the couple.
"Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks," the source continued, adding, "they've stayed close, they've been making it work."
As for whether Kimothée, who have been dating for over two years now, secretly broke up, the source affirmed that the rumors are "not true."
Looks like Kylie has a lot to be grateful for this year!
