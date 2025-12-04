Kylie Jenner dishes on "healing" journey for chronic back pain with stem cell treatment

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner opened up about her health journey after suffering from chronic back pain for years.

Kylie Jenner showed a look at her stem cell treatment after suffering from chronic back pain following her pregnancy with her son, Aire. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 28-year-old gave a candid look into her stem cell therapy via her Instagram story on Wednesday evening.

The footage saw the Khy founder lying on a hospital bed as she wrote, "I've been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help."

"Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy: I went to @dr.akhan and his team at @eterna.health, and I'm honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources," she added.

Kylie also dropped a selfie with Dr. AKhan and an image of her bandaged lower back.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her son, Aire, in February 2022 and also shares her daughter, seven-year-old Stormi, with her ex, Travis Scott.

She added, "Everyone's body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing."