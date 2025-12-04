Kylie Jenner dishes on "healing" journey for chronic back pain with stem cell treatment

Kylie Jenner revealed that she suffered from chronic back pain after her pregnancy with her son, Aire, and has turned to stem cell therapy for relief.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner opened up about her health journey after suffering from chronic back pain for years.

Kylie Jenner showed a look at her stem cell treatment after suffering from chronic back pain following her pregnancy with her son, Aire.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 28-year-old gave a candid look into her stem cell therapy via her Instagram story on Wednesday evening.

The footage saw the Khy founder lying on a hospital bed as she wrote, "I've been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help."

"Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy: I went to @dr.akhan and his team at @eterna.health, and I'm honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources," she added.

Kylie also dropped a selfie with Dr. AKhan and an image of her bandaged lower back.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her son, Aire, in February 2022 and also shares her daughter, seven-year-old Stormi, with her ex, Travis Scott.

She added, "Everyone's body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing."

Kylie further urged fans, "Definitely do your research. Talk to your doctor and medical professionals, but l just wanted to share in case this helps anyone."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

