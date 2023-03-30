Lana Del Rey might be ringing in the wedding bells according to a new report!
Los Angeles, California - Young and Beautiful – and now, reportedly engaged! Pop star Lana Del Rey reportedly said yes to her beau, Evan Winiker.
According to insiders cited by Billboard magazine, the 37-year-old artist accepted her seldom-seen boyfriend's marriage proposal.
The two have been spotted together more than once over the last few months, but little is known about a relationship that's been mostly kept out of the spotlight.
Pics of Lana and Evan were snapped at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September and at a restaurant in California, earlier this month, when the couple posed for pictures with fans.
Neither of the two love birds have confirmed their connection or reported engagement.
Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker's past connections
Both Lana and Evan have been keeping their romance hush-hush. It's not clear how long the two have been dating and or where they met.
But the two have a musical connection. Lana's producer, Jack Antonoff (38), was part of indie rock back Steel Train and so was Evan, before he became a managing partner at the Range Media Partners agency.
Engagement rumors began a few weeks' ago when the Summertime Sadness singer showed up to the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event with a sparkly rock on a very specific finger.
The musician has been engaged before. In December 2020, she said yes to Clayton Johnson after just four months of dating, but the two didn't make it to the altar.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (2)