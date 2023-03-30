Lana Del Rey might be ringing in the wedding bells according to a new report!

Los Angeles, California - Young and Beautiful – and now, reportedly engaged! Pop star Lana Del Rey reportedly said yes to her beau, Evan Winiker.

According to insiders cited by Billboard magazine, the 37-year-old artist accepted her seldom-seen boyfriend's marriage proposal.



The two have been spotted together more than once over the last few months, but little is known about a relationship that's been mostly kept out of the spotlight.

Pics of Lana and Evan were snapped at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September and at a restaurant in California, earlier this month, when the couple posed for pictures with fans.

Neither of the two love birds have confirmed their connection or reported engagement.