Sabrina Carpenter attends Olivia Rodrigo's concert after infamous feud

By Kelly Christ

Sabrina Carpenter (l.) has proved that there's no bad blood between her and Olivia Rodrigo, years after their rumored feud.  © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ZUMA Press Wire

Per the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old Espresso singer was spotted in the crowd of Olivia's headlining performance at BST Hyde Park on Friday night, sending fans into a frenzy.

Neither Sabrina nor Olivia ever commented publicly on their alleged beef, but the drama began with the 23-year-old Grammy winner's hit debut single, drivers license, in 2021.

As the song was widely believed to be about her rumored romance with co-star Joshua Bassett, fans quickly surmised that the "blonde girl" Olivia sings about her ex being with was none other than Sabrina, who was often spotted with Joshua at the time.

"And you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt," Olivia sings. "She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."

Sabrina's response seemingly came in her 2022 song, because i liked a boy, which sees her reflect on the onslaught on hate she received online over the drama.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo friends now?

"Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut / I got death threats filling up semi-trucks," she sings before adding, "And all of this for what? / When everything went down, we'd already broken up."

With the alleged love triangle now long behind them, the two seem to be back on friendly terms.

Earlier this year, Sabrina and Olivia were spotted sharing a hug at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and the stars have even been rumored to be planning a collab together!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ZUMA Press Wire

