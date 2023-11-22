LeBron James makes more history as Lakers break Jazz in NBA in-season tournament

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James claimed another piece of NBA history on Tuesday, becoming the first player to break the 39,000-point barrier as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Utah Jazz to reach the knockout stage of the league's new in-season tournament.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to pass the 39,000-point mark as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old, needing just five points to reach the milestone heading into the game, etched his name into the record books with a three-pointer in the first quarter of a 131-99 Lakers win.



LeBron, who passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, saluted the crowd as his achievement was announced.

"I haven't really had an opportunity to wrap my head around what it means," LeBron said of his latest scoring milestone.

"There's been so many great players in this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers."

He added: "To be able to be the first of anything is always pretty cool. A wild moment, for sure."

The major landmark set the mood for a celebratory occasion at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers went on to score a wire-to-wire win and reach the in-season tournament's quarter-finals.