LeBron James issues defiant rallying cry as Lakers left with mountain to climb

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James refused to concede defeat on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers slumped to a playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets that leaves them needing to rewrite history to reach the NBA Finals.

Denver are within one game of securing a finals berth for the first time in franchise history after a clinical 119-108 defeat of the Lakers in Los Angeles that leaves them 3-0 up in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series.



In the history of the NBA, no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.

But LeBron insisted the Lakers could turn around the series, starting with a win in game four on Monday.

Asked if "belief" was still present in the Lakers locker room, he replied: "It should be. I hope so."

"I can't speak for the guys right now because I don't know what's going on through all their minds right now. But I still do."

The superstar said he would use the possibility of rewriting history and leading the Lakers back from the brink as a motivator.

"That's the only mindset for me, for sure."