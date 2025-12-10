Billie Eilish shocks fans as she debuts trailer for new 3D concert film

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has given fans the first look at the upcoming 3D concert movie capturing her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour!

Billie Eilish has debuted the first trailer for her new 3D concert film that hits theaters next year. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old shared the official trailer for her upcoming film, which she co-directed with Avatar filmmaker James Cameron.

The trailer highlights just how innovative the 3D project is, with Cameron saying, "No one has ever shot a concert film on this scale before."

It isn't just Eilish's performances that were caught on camera, as the trailer also showed some of the behind-the-scenes moments that will be included.

At one point, Eilish gushes over fans who are camped out ahead of the show, while another shows her breaking down at the idea of doing a tour without her brother and collaborator, Finneas, for the first time.

Ahead of the trailer drop, the Birds of a Feather singer surprised fans in Los Angeles at a launch event on Tuesday night.

She told the crowd she was "so excited" for her fans to get to see it and is thrilled to have the film to allow them – and herself – to relive the memories of the tour.