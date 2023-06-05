LeBron James stuns with Dallas trade rumors, but is it Kyrie Irving who wants out?

Dallas, Texas - Will LeBron James soon leave the Los Angeles Lakers behind to join the Dallas Mavericks? It appears there are conflicting insider reports.

LeBron James (l.) left the NBA world in shambles after reports surfaced that he may leave LA. © Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

LeBron James isn't even playing in this year's NBA Finals, yet the hooper is still making waves in the basketball world.

On Monday, the NBA world was in shambles after a report from NBA Insider Shams Charania surfaced, indicating that Kyrie Irving had reached out to James about teaming up in Dallas.

However, according to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, Irving may have LA on his mind.

Reiter hinted that Kyrie actually wants to come to Los Angeles and rep the coveted purple and gold, with his alleged chat with James serving as a "leverage play" to send a message that "he needs to be paid" if he's going to LA.

While basketball fans aren't sure which report is true, they didn't hesitate to share their feelings about the overall situation on Twitter.

"CBA won’t let Luka Kyrie and Bron work in Dallas but will let Bron Kyrie and AD thrive in LA????????," one fan tweeted.

A Dallas Mavericks fan wrote, "This is exactly how I read it. Leverage play for Kyrie in an attempt to get to LA with max deal. But obviously I hope I’m wrong."

"Imagine Kyrie Lebron and Luka," someone else said, followed by a mind blown emoji.