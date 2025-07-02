Musk admits viral chainsaw stunt was a terrible idea: "Lacked empathy"

Washington DC - As he continues to clash with President Donald Trump, former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk has finally admitted that his viral chainsaw stunt was a terrible idea.

Former Department of Government Efficiency-head Elon Musk expressed regret over the viral stunt which saw him wielding a chainsaw at CPAC in February. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"Maybe you shouldn't have taken the chainsaw on stage and acted a fool," one user wrote in an X reply to Musk on Tuesday.

"Maybe you could have gotten more done if you weren't so worried about looking cool."

The comments were in response to a claim made by Musk that hitting the debt ceiling is "the only thing that will actually force the government to cut waste and fraud."

The Tesla founder has been railing against Trump's "One Big, Beautiful" spending bill since he left the White House in June, largely because of cuts to electric vehicle subsidies and escalating government debt.

"Valid point," Musk said in response to the user's comment. "Milei gave me the chainsaw backstage and I ran with it, but, in retrospect, it lacked empathy."

During the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Musk had famously entered the stage alongside Argentinian President Javier Milei, enthusiastically wielding a chainsaw while wearing a gold chain, sunglasses, and a t-shirt.