LeBron James takes to social media in first workout since knee injury

New York, New York - NBA superstar LeBron James worked out for the first time since suffering a knee injury two months ago, saying he felt great after posting video clips of his Monday session on social media.

LeBron James has a Sunday deadline to opt into a $52.2-million player contract option for next season with the Los Angeles Lakers. © MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward shared video on Instagram of a workout in New York, looking strong in clips after suffering sprained left knee ligaments in an April playoff loss to Minnesota.



"Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury (Almost 8 weeks ago)," James posted. "Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form."

James and the Lakers were eliminated by Minnesota in five games in the first round, with James uncertain about his future status after being hurt in a collision with the Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo.

Two months later, James looked like a player determined to be ready for pre-season training camp in October, although he still did not comment on his plans for the 2025-26 season.

"Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start," James posted. "Damn what a GREAT FEELING!!"

James has a Sunday deadline to opt into a $52.2-million player contract option for next season with the Lakers, what would be his 23rd NBA campaign.