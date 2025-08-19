Have Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau put their rumored romance on pause?
Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rumored romance seems to have hit a pause, leaving fans curious about what's next.
After sparking headlines with a dinner date in Montreal and Justin's attendance at Katy's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada, the pair's communication has reportedly slowed in recent weeks.
"She's busy, he's busy," an insider spilled, per Page Six, noting that their nonstop texting in July has tapered off.
"There's nothing negative about it... It has cooled off."
The 53-year-old was reportedly caught off guard by all the attention their dinner date received.
"It was a first date. And these pictures came out, and it became this huge thing," the tipster said.
Currently, sources say Katy and Justin are just friends.
Will Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make things official?
"She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now," one insider revealed, referencing her split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year.
Despite the pause, insiders say there was an instant spark when Katy and Justin first met.
"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," a source told People.
"She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada."
Justin separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children.
Katy and Orlando, meanwhile, confirmed their split in early July after nearly a decade together and share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy.
For now, it seems Katy and Justin are keeping things friendly while focusing on their own lives, but fans are watching closely to see if sparks reignite down the line!
