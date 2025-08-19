Have Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau put their rumored romance on pause?

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rumored romance seems to have hit a pause, leaving fans curious about what's next.

Katy Perry (r.) and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are reportedly taking time to "cool off" after their dinner date went viral. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ZUMA Press

After sparking headlines with a dinner date in Montreal and Justin's attendance at Katy's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada, the pair's communication has reportedly slowed in recent weeks.

"She's busy, he's busy," an insider spilled, per Page Six, noting that their nonstop texting in July has tapered off.

"There's nothing negative about it... It has cooled off."

The 53-year-old was reportedly caught off guard by all the attention their dinner date received.

"It was a first date. And these pictures came out, and it became this huge thing," the tipster said.

Currently, sources say Katy and Justin are just friends.