Kim Kardashian's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson reveals her unexpected trait

Sarah Paulson praised co-star Kim Kardashian's acting skills and professionalism, revealing that the reality star is "funny" ahead of their show's debut.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's anticipated TV show, All's Fair, is almost here, and her co-star, Sarah Paulson, has spilled the tea on the mogul's surprising quirk!

Kim Kardashian's co-star, Sarah Paulson, (l.) gushed over her professionalism and funny demeanor ahead of their show's debut.
Kim Kardashian's co-star, Sarah Paulson, (l.) gushed over her professionalism and funny demeanor ahead of their show's debut.  © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama debuts this fall, and Paulson has teased more details about working with the SKIMS founder.

The American Horror Story star told E! News at the Television Academy Hall of Fame that Kardashian is "funny," adding, "She had me giggling a lot."

"She doesn't take herself seriously," Paulson continued. "She's great, I had a great time with her."

The Emmy winner also praised The Kardashians star's professionalism, sharing that she "knows her lines" and is "ready to play."

"She's respectful of the process, she's learning," Paulson continued.

"She's growing. She's happy to be there. I've learned a lot from her. I had a really lovely, lovely time."

The Ratched actor previously gushed over meeting the reality star ahead of filming All's Fair.

Fellow co-star Naomi Watts also shared how "impressed" she was by Kardashian, while Glenn Close called the mom of four "brilliant" amid critics' divided reactions to her acting career.

