LeBron James writes gushing essay for Chinese newspaper as NBA eyes relationship reset

Beijing, China - LA Lakers legend LeBron James penned an essay in state-run Chinese newspaper People's Daily in a move that suggest the NBA's rift with Beijing may be thawing.

LeBron James became the first NBA player to have an essay published in People's Daily, a Chinese state-run newspaper. © AFP/John Nacion/Getty Images

LeBron's piece in People's Daily, a paper run by the China's Communist Party, was deeply complimentary to Chinese people.

"I am deeply moved by the passion and friendliness of my Chinese friends, and I can only express my gratitude by giving my best in every game," he wrote, according to Newsweek's translation.

"The atmosphere of basketball in China has always been surprising," James wrote. "There are many famous basketball players and many outstanding young players have emerged."

The 40-year-old, who is embarking on his 23rd NBA season, continued: "In Chengdu, Sichuan, I joined in a training session with the Chinese national youth team. I shared my experience with them: take every training session seriously. The harder you practice, the more relaxed you will be in the game."

LeBron's essay is the first time an NBA player has had writing published in a Chinese paper.

It's also a sign that China's relationship with the league may be on the mend.

While the NBA had enjoyed huge success in China, things went south in 2019 when Houston Rockets' General Manager Daryl Morey voiced his support for anti-government protests in Hong Kong.