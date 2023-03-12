Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid revive dating rumors

Los Angeles, California - Rumored lovebirds Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid kicked off Oscars weekend by getting cozy at a pre-award ceremony party!

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid back on? The two were seen spending the entire night together after reports claimed the pair's romance "fizzled out." © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & MARK SAGLIOCCO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It appears that 48-year-old Titanic star hasn't given up on pursuing a romance with the model.

According to Fox News, the pair are back spending time together, as they were caught on Friday at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party.

Per the source, the two tried to keep things "low-key" as they reportedly spent the entire evening together.

Meanwhile, an insider dished to People that Leo and Gigi didn't engage in any PDA, but they two "barely moved" from their cozy spot in a tented area away from other attendees.

"The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out," the insider added.

The Oscar-winner first sparked dating rumors with the 27-year-old supermodel back in September after his split from Camila Morrone.

Following their first outing, Leo and Gigi were seen several times since then.

Yet it was reported in November that the pair's romance "fizzled out" and the television personality was solely focused on raising her daughter Khai who she shares with ex, Zayn Malik.