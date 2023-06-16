Lorde teases new music on Instagram while shouting out Taylor Swift: "see you...soon!"

Lorde has sent millions of fans into a frenzy of excitement as she hinted at new music in a recent Instagram story!

Lorde is teasing new music, and her fans are losing it! © ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lorde shared a glimpse into her musical journey to celebrate the six-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Melodrama.

On Friday, the 26-year-old artist shared a photo of herself in a studio, writing in the caption: "Lots of love and see you...soon."

This seems to be Lorde's way of hinting that she has new music coming.

Now, her fans are eagerly awaiting the Stoned at the Nail Salon singer's next masterpiece, with some taking to Twitter to express their happiness.

"AAAA LORDE IS RECORDING NEW MUSIC IM DYINGG," one social media user wrote.

Aside from teasing new music, Lorde also gave a Taylor Swift-sized nod to the past by sharing insight on a revealing conversation via text.