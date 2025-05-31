Loretta Swit: Emmy-winning M*A*S*H star passes away

New York, New York - Loretta Swit, the star who brought Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan to life in the seminal comedy show M*A*S*H passed away at the age of 87, her publicist announced.

Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on M*A*S*H, passed away at the the age of 87. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

Swit who played the high-strung but flirty Houlihan for the entire TV run of the smash series, was nominated for 10 Emmy awards for her work, winning two of them.

She died at her home in Manhattan of what are believed to be natural causes.

M*A*S*H, which sprang from an Oscar-winning 1970 film, aired initially in 1972 and was a hit until it finished in 1983.

The comedy was set in a field hospital for the US Army during the Korean War, and starred Alan Alda as Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce.

The series tackled a range of issues from the tragic to the light-hearted, and was sometimes seen as a satire on US involvement in Vietnam – a war that was still happening when it first began airing.

"Few actresses captured the imagination of generations of television viewers with the certainty and charm of Loretta Swit," a statement from publicist Harlan Boll said.

"As the quick-witted, impassioned Major Margaret Houlihan... Ms. Swit became an American icon."

Alongside an extensive stage repertoire, Swit appeared in over 25 movies, including playing Christine Cagney in the TV movie that became the long-running cop show Cagney and Lacey.

Obligations to the makers of M*A*S*H meant she could not continue into the TV series' lengthy run, and the role was ultimately filled instead by Sharon Gless.