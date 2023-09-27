Madonna is the life of the party at son David's 18th birthday bash!

Los Angeles, California - Madonna reminded the world why she's still the life of the party in an Instagram post featuring footage from her son David's 18th birthday extravaganza!

Madonna threw her son David a wild party for his 18th birthday, as shown in the footage she shared to Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@madonna

The 65-year-old dropped the footage from David's birthday bash on Tuesday, gushing about her son in the caption.



"Happy 18th Birthday David Banda! It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since [we] met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!" she wrote in the post. "Your name means 'Speak the truth!' [and] I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist!"

"You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud [of] you! You light up like the brightest star!" she added.



For the party, Madonna rocked a black mini-blazer dress, fishnet stockings, and silver knee-high boots, while the birthday boy sported a dashing black-and-white tux.

Videos showed that the Like A Virgin singer partied hard, showing off her rad dance moves by twerking on a woman as the party-goers cheer her on.

