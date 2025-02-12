Madonna reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's retro Vogue homage!
Los Angeles, California - Madonna just showed Sabrina Carpenter some love over her new Vogue cover shoot, which was heavily inspired by the Queen of Pop's '50s/'60s retro glam phase.
Countless fans reveled in the uncanny resemblance between Sabrina and Madonna (circa her Marilyn Monroe Material Girl era).
Notice the slightly cone-shaped Dolce & Gabbana bra, which appears to reference the famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra from Madonna's 1990 Blond Ambition Tour.
More specifically, Sab's shoot reminded people of Madonna's 1991 Vanity Fair photo spread – so much so that the '80s icon joined in on the chatter!
"Is this a Valentine's present to me?" Madonna wrote under a post from Vogue sharing the Sabrina Carpenter cover, which was photographed by the Like a Virgin artist's longtime collaborator Steven Meisel.
Sabrina has taken style cues from Madonna before, most notably walking the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a white sequin dress from Bob Mackie, originally worn by Madonna at the 1991 Oscars.
Uncovering Sabrina Carpenter's Madonna Easter eggs
The Espresso singer also recreated Britney Spears and Madonna's infamous 2003 makeout sesh, this time with an alien lady. For her part, Britney may not have recognized the reference, responding to the performance with confusion.
"Why is she kissing an alien on stage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part," Britney said at the time.
"Why didn't she kiss a girl?" she asked. Not everyone has Madonna on speed dial, Brit – although now maybe things are heading in that direction for the quickly skyrocketing Sabrina!
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red