Madonna reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's retro Vogue homage!

Los Angeles, California - Madonna just showed Sabrina Carpenter some love over her new Vogue cover shoot , which was heavily inspired by the Queen of Pop's '50s/'60s retro glam phase.

Madonna (r.) just showed Sabrina Carpenter (l.) some love over her new Vogue cover shoot, which was heavily inspired by the Queen of Pop's '50s/'60s retro glam phase. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

Countless fans reveled in the uncanny resemblance between Sabrina and Madonna (circa her Marilyn Monroe Material Girl era).

Notice the slightly cone-shaped Dolce & Gabbana bra, which appears to reference the famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra from Madonna's 1990 Blond Ambition Tour.

More specifically, Sab's shoot reminded people of Madonna's 1991 Vanity Fair photo spread – so much so that the '80s icon joined in on the chatter!

"Is this a Valentine's present to me?" Madonna wrote under a post from Vogue sharing the Sabrina Carpenter cover, which was photographed by the Like a Virgin artist's longtime collaborator Steven Meisel.

Sabrina has taken style cues from Madonna before, most notably walking the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a white sequin dress from Bob Mackie, originally worn by Madonna at the 1991 Oscars.