Madonna attends Billie Eilish's sold-out Madison Square Garden show – and avoids VIP seats!

New York, New York - Madonna showed her support for Billie Eilish as the 22-year-old rocked the stage at New York's Madison Square Garden!

© Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@madonna & Juan Pablo Pino / AFP

The 66-year-old pop legend was spotted in the crowds of Billie's Thursday performance – the second of three sold-out nights at the famed arena.

Per the Daily Mail, Madonna was accompanied by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Akeem Morris.

The outing marked the Material Girl's first public appearance since the death of her brother, Christopher Ciccone.

According to the outlet, Madonna has been moved by Billie's close relationship with her older brother and collaborator, Finneas, with an insider claiming, "Seeing how close they are is very meaningful to Madonna."

Though the 27-year-old is embarking on a solo tour and won't be by Billie's side for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, he surprised the audience on night one at MSG for a special performance of What Was I Made For?, the pair's Oscar-winning hit from Barbie.

Tipsters also dished that Madonna intentionally sat in the stands with fans because she didn't "want to get any special treatment" and was solely focused on supporting Billie.