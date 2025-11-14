Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe throws shade about her dad fathering 11 kids!

Los Angeles, California - Actor Nick Cannon has a total of eleven children by six women – a family dynamic that is criticized by many. Now the comedian's 14-year-old daughter has spoken out about the situation.

14-year-old Monroe Cannon only sees her twin brother as her sibling. © Screenshot/Instagram/@cannonmonroe

Monroe Cannon, who the 45-year-old shares with music icon Mariah Carey, wrote on Instagram.

"Clearing something up guys," she began.

She responded by stating, "i only have ONE brother," and that was her twin Moroccan.

Although she stated that she also had "other half siblings from my dad," they were "all many many years younger than me!"

A little dig at her own dad? She certainly inherited her mama's sass.

Carey and Cannon became a couple in 2008 and tied the knot a few months after their relationship became public.

After their split in 2014 and subsequent divorce in 2016, Cannon eventually became a father again (and again and again.)