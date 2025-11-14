Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe throws shade about her dad fathering 11 kids!
Los Angeles, California - Actor Nick Cannon has a total of eleven children by six women – a family dynamic that is criticized by many. Now the comedian's 14-year-old daughter has spoken out about the situation.
Monroe Cannon, who the 45-year-old shares with music icon Mariah Carey, wrote on Instagram.
"Clearing something up guys," she began.
She responded by stating, "i only have ONE brother," and that was her twin Moroccan.
Although she stated that she also had "other half siblings from my dad," they were "all many many years younger than me!"
A little dig at her own dad? She certainly inherited her mama's sass.
Carey and Cannon became a couple in 2008 and tied the knot a few months after their relationship became public.
After their split in 2014 and subsequent divorce in 2016, Cannon eventually became a father again (and again and again.)
The many children of Nick Cannon
Together with model Brittany Bell, Cannon has boys Golden Sagon (8) and Rise Messiah (3) as well as daughter Powerful Queen (4).
With influencer Abby De La Rosa, he gave birth to twins Zion Mixolydian (4) and Zillion Heir (4), as well as little Beautiful Zeppelin (2).
His son Legendary Love (3) was born from his love affair with model Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice (3) from his relationship with LaNisha Cole.
He also has two children with influencer Alyssa Scott: little Halo Marie (2) and his son Zen, who died of cancer at the age of just five months.
In late September, Gayle King asked Mariah Carey how she was coping with raising her children together with Cannon.
"I kind of feel like it's best if I don't talk about him, because he can just be in his own world," the singer answered. "No offense to him!"
