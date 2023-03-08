Is Nick Cannon really hosting a cringe game show called "Who's Having My Baby?"

Los Angeles, California - Nick Cannon, AKA the most infamous celebrity baby daddy, poked fun of his ever-growing lineage with the help of comedian Kevin Hart.

Nick Cannon pulled the ultimate prank on fans by announcing a new fake game show poking at his affinity for fathering children. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 42-year-old rapper and TV host trolled social media when he made a cryptic post seemingly hinting that he's expecting his 13th child.

On Tuesday, he shared that the "big news" was a competition series hosted by Hart, and billed as the "mother of all games shows."

"We're expecting…a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring," he captioned the announcement on his Twitter and Instagram.

The "teaser" shows Cannon gazing at prospective mothers as the 43-year-old comedian shouts, "You're going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby!"

Needless to say, fans sounded off on the Drumline star's posts and the cringey show idea.

Thankfully, he later clarified that the "game show" was just a joke. The gag was actually a fitting promotional bit for the two's upcoming show Celebrity Prank Wars, which airs on April 6.

Meanwhile, Father Cannon hasn't shared any new baby updates as of late, but is currently expecting his 12th child. This is the second baby for him and Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shared his late son, Zen.

He is also father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, twin sons Zion and Zillion, daughters Halo Marie Cannon, Powerful Queen, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Onyx Ice Cole, and sons Rise Messiah, Golden Sagon, and Legendary Love.