Matthew McConaughey was attacked by this surprising assailant

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey shared a nasty photo on social media showing a much-altered appearance! But what is the cause of the shocking transformation? © Screenshot/Instagram/@officiallymcconaughey

The culprit appears to be none other than a bee!

McConaughey posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the words "bee swell."

The photo shows him with a nasty bulge on his right eye – the bee certainly left its mark on the actor!

But despite the gnarly facial injury, the superstar still somehow manages to keep a smile on his face in the photo sent out to his 9.8 million Instagram followers.

While it is not known how the animal incident came about, McConaughey often posts snaps of himself taking part in outdoor sports and other rough-and-tumble activities like surfing.

The picture was met with cynicism but also sympathy in the comments.

"Are you all right all right all right?" asked one user, with others echoing the actor's famous catchphrase to ask after his well-being.