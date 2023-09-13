Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake make TikTok magic after VMAs fight rumor

Newark, New Jersey - Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake went viral after they appeared to be fighting backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards – but the story is actually a lot more lighthearted!

What drama? Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake had some fun together at this year's VMAs. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/theestallion

Viral clips showed the Bongos artist getting her hair touched up backstage when Summer Lover singer and his *NSYNC bandmates walked by.



Meg was then seen pointing her finger at Justin as he smiled and laughed throughout the interaction, with some assuming that the SexyBack singer must have said something disrespectful to Megan.

Yet an insider dismissed the speculation, claiming that people have it completely backwards.

"He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,' and she said, 'No, no, this don’t count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper'," the source said.

Hours later, Meg got her wish when Justin appeared on the Savage artist's TikTok in a clip full of good vibes.