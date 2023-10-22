Meryl Streep reveals she has been separated from husband Don Gummer for 6 years

New York, New York - Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep just revealed that she has been separated from her husband Don Gummer since at least 2017.

The former couple, who last month rang in 45 years of marriage, "have been separated for more than 6 years," a representative for the It’s Complicated star (74) told People in a statement.



"While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," the statement continued.

Streep and the celebrated 76-year-old sculptor tied the knot in 1978 just six months after the death of her boyfriend and The Deer Hunter co-star John Cazale.

Together, Streep and Gummer share four adult children, all of whom are actors. In addition to their son Henry, the two are parents to daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

Gummer last accompanied Streep to the 90th Oscars ceremony in 2018 when she was up for best actress for her work as Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, which was her last Academy Award nomination to date.

Streep – who wore her wedding ring when attending the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards Friday – isn’t the only Oscar winner to keep a separation quiet for so long.