Michael Caine announces retirement from acting

London, UK - Veteran British actor Michael Caine, a Hollywood icon with a decades-spanning career littered with awards and acclaim, revealed on Saturday that he has retired from acting at the age of 90.

Michael Caine has officially retired from acting at the age of 90. © Anthony HARVEY / AFP

The Oscar-winner bows out following another widely-praised performance in his final film, The Great Escaper, which was released on October 6.

In it, he plays real-life World War II British veteran Bernie Jordan, who escaped from an elderly residential care home to attend 2014 D-Day celebrations in France.

"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now," Caine told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.

"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90; you're going to have young, handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."

A prolific actor known for his amiable Cockney persona and deadpan acting style, Caine has appeared in more than 160 films during his seven-decade career.