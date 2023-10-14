Michael Caine announces retirement from acting
London, UK - Veteran British actor Michael Caine, a Hollywood icon with a decades-spanning career littered with awards and acclaim, revealed on Saturday that he has retired from acting at the age of 90.
The Oscar-winner bows out following another widely-praised performance in his final film, The Great Escaper, which was released on October 6.
In it, he plays real-life World War II British veteran Bernie Jordan, who escaped from an elderly residential care home to attend 2014 D-Day celebrations in France.
"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now," Caine told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.
"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90; you're going to have young, handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."
A prolific actor known for his amiable Cockney persona and deadpan acting style, Caine has appeared in more than 160 films during his seven-decade career.
Michael Caine looks to pivot into a writing career
A six-time Oscar nominee - who has won two Academy Awards in 1986 (Hannah and Her Sisters) and 2000 (The Cider House Rules) - Caine has also earned Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and numerous other gongs.
He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.
Caine's acting retirement announcement comes a month before his first novel, Deadly Game, is scheduled for release.
He revealed in June that it had been a long-held ambition to write a thriller, noting it is the genre he most enjoys reading.
Cover photo: Anthony HARVEY / AFP