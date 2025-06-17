MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay millions in Dominion Voting defamation case

Denver, Colorado - MyPillow CEO and MAGA conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay millions for defaming a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems.

A federal jury recently found that MAGA conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell defamed a former Dominion employee and ordered him to pay millions in damages. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to AP News, a jury on Monday found that two statements Lindell made about former security and product strategy director Eric Coomer were defamatory and ordered Lindell to pay $2.3 million in damages.

The award was far less than the $62.7 million Coomer and his legal team had originally requested.



The case centered around unfounded claims Lindell made following the 2020 presidential election that Dominion used their voting machines to flip votes from Republican candidate Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who ultimately won the race.

Lindell repeatedly attacked Coomer, describing him as "a traitor to the United States," and demanded that he turn himself in to authorities.

The attacks led to Coomer filing his defamation lawsuit in 2022, in which he argued Lindell's statements destroyed his life and career.

Lindell has faced several other lawsuits over his stolen election conspiracies, which have brought him down from being worth about $60 million to being $10 million in debt. Last year, he was ordered to pay a software engineer $5 million after he lost a bet challenging anyone to disprove his claims.