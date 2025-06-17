R. Kelly suffers overdose as lawyers accuse prison guards of murder plot

New York, New York - Lawyers for R. Kelly said in recent court filings that the criminally convicted R&B singer suffered an "overdose" of medication at the hands of prison officials.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence at a facility in North Carolina. He was found guilty of myriad crimes, including federal racketeering and sex trafficking of minors.

His lawyers alleged in a flurry of filings Monday and Tuesday that Kelly was in solitary confinement when prison staff instructed him to take an "overdose quantity of medication" on June 12.

The 58-year-old became "faint" and "dizzy" by the next morning, the filing alleges.

"Mr. Kelly tried to get up, but fell to the ground. He crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness," his attorneys said.

The court papers say Kelly was taken in an ambulance to Duke University Hospital and that he was under treatment for two days.

Queried by AFP, the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including medical and health-related issues. Additionally, the Bureau of Prisons does not comment on pending litigation or matters that are the subject of legal proceedings," the office said in a statement.

Kelly's lawyers had previously filed an emergency motion for release to home detention, saying that the once-famous artist was the target of a murder plot orchestrated by prison officials.

In opposing the request, government attorneys called the accusations "fanciful" and "theatrical."