Paige DeSorbo reveals dramatic story behind her early exit from Love Island USA

On the latest episode of Giggly Squad, Paige DeSorbo spilled the tea on her recent appearance on Love Island USA – and why it was cut short. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@paigedesorbo & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 32-year-old dished on her cameo during Tuesday's episode of Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with comedian Hannah Berner.

Paige joined the islanders in Fiji to host a lumberjack-themed game on Sunday's episode, but she mysteriously exited the game before it came to an end.

The narrator took over for her to wrap things up, telling the audience that she had to "step away" for the rest of the game.

As Paige revealed in her podcast episode, she was forced to leave the set halfway through filming after the extreme heat led her to faint.

"I'm like an hour and a half into filming, and I'm like, 'You know what? Real quick, I'm feeling a little bit queasy. Let me take a moment to myself," she explained. "I throw up."

The Summer House alum returned and tried to keep things going, but she soon began "swaying" and ultimately fainted.