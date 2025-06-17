Paige DeSorbo reveals dramatic story behind her early exit from Love Island USA
New York, New York - Bravo star Paige DeSorbo has spilled the tea on her recent appearance on Love Island USA – and why it was cut short.
The 32-year-old dished on her cameo during Tuesday's episode of Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with comedian Hannah Berner.
Paige joined the islanders in Fiji to host a lumberjack-themed game on Sunday's episode, but she mysteriously exited the game before it came to an end.
The narrator took over for her to wrap things up, telling the audience that she had to "step away" for the rest of the game.
As Paige revealed in her podcast episode, she was forced to leave the set halfway through filming after the extreme heat led her to faint.
"I'm like an hour and a half into filming, and I'm like, 'You know what? Real quick, I'm feeling a little bit queasy. Let me take a moment to myself," she explained. "I throw up."
The Summer House alum returned and tried to keep things going, but she soon began "swaying" and ultimately fainted.
Why did Paige DeSorbo leave the Love Island game early?
Paige said that the island's high temperatures likely got to her, as she had been there for less than 24 hours and hadn't acclimated.
While she had several different island-ready looks planned, producers had asked her to find a dress that matched the lumberjack theme, leading her to pick the brown suede look that may have exacerbated her symptoms.
Thankfully, Paige has made a full recovery and is set to appear on the next episode of Love Island USA's Aftersun special on Saturday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@paigedesorbo & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS