Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived after big court decision

Los Angeles, California - An appeals court has ruled that two accusers can revive their sexual abuse lawsuits against late pop icon Michael Jackson .

According to NBC News, the 2nd District Court of Appeal in California ruled on Friday that Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have accused the star of sexually abusing them for years when they were younger, can bring back their previous lawsuits.

As the pop legend passed away in 2009, the accusers will now be able to sue corporations Jackson owned which remain active today.

"A corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the perpetrator of the abuse," the court argued.

"It would be perverse to find no duty based on the corporate defendant having only one shareholder," the court continued, "and so we reverse the judgments entered for the corporations."

Robinson and Safechuck, who shared the details of their experiences in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, previously had both of their cases dismissed by judges who argued Jackson's companies did not have a legal duty to protect them.