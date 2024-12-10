Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares emotional TikTok tribute: "I love you"

Los Angeles, California - After the tragic death of singer Liam Payne, his girlfriend has shared an emotional video showing a number of loving moments between the pair.

Kate Cassidy shared an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne, over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kateecass

Over the weekend, Kate Cassidy (25) shared her first post on TikTok since the former One Direction star died on October 16.

The video, which was captioned "I love you," contains touching clips of the couple's most special moments together over the years.

In the heartbreaking post, Liam and Kate can be seen holding hands, dancing, kissing, cuddling in bed, and much more.

The post has racked up over 10 million views, and fans have flooded the comments with messages of condolences and love.

"Thank you for loving him till the end," one user wrote.

"You can see the pure love. I'm so sorry," another said.

Liam was found dead in October after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony.

Kate joined the crowds of mourners at Liam's funeral last month, which also saw all four remaining members of One Direction in attendance.