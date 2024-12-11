Jennifer Lopez rocks ultra short minidress amid Unstoppable press tour

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez flaunted her legs for the latest stop on her Unstoppable press tour!

Jennifer Lopez bared her legs in a boho-styled minidress for her Unstoppable press tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

J.Lo got cheeky with her latest look amid her ongoing promo tour for the upcoming movie.

In a new Instagram post, the All I Have hitmaker flaunted the ultimate short dress that only she could pull off!

The carousel of snaps featured the 55-year-old pop sensation in a nude Chloé romper that stopped just below her waist, exposing her thighs.

The pantless design included voluminous sleeves with billowing tiered layers, with her bodice connected to her shoulders and layers of long sleeves that swept down to the floor.

She completed the dramatic dress with silver jewelry and nude pumps, while her hair was styled in chic beach waves.

J.Lo has been unstoppable during her "revenge dress" era, with each look edgier than the last.