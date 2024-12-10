Jamie Foxx reveals details of health emergency: "I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light"
Atlanta, Georgia - After months of keeping quiet, actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out about his near-fatal health scare in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.
The rumor mill has been churning since last April when the 56-year-old star was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a mysterious medical emergency.
In a new special debuting on Tuesday, Foxx opened up for the first time about what almost cost him his life.
The show opens with a montage of news reports about the emergency before the comedian himself takes the stage in a studio in Atlanta.
In front of the audience, who greet him with a standing ovation, Foxx forms a heart with his hands and is moved to tears.
He then breaks out into a dance routine and tells the crowd, "You have no idea how good this feels."
Foxx then takes a moment to explain what exactly happened to him on April 11, 2023.
Jamie Foxx suffered a near-fatal stroke
That day, Foxx says he suffered from a severe headache and asked for aspirin. But before he could even take medication, he lost consciousness.
He was then taken to the hospital, where doctors suspected a brain hemorrhage had led to him suffering a stroke.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was unconscious for 20 days and found it difficult to return to life.
He had a constant feeling of dizziness, which is why his family kept him out of the public eye.
Foxx even shed light on what suffering a near-death experience felt like, explaining, "Your life doesn't flash before your face."
"It's kind of oddly peaceful," he explained. "I say this all the time: I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light."
Among other things, the stroke meant Foxx had to re-learn how to walk. Still, he never lost his humor, telling the crowd, "If I can stay funny, I can stay alive."
Cover photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP