Jamie Foxx reveals details of health emergency: "I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light"

After months of keeping quiet, actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out about his near-fatal health scare in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

By Kelly Christ, Clara Weinert

Atlanta, Georgia - After months of keeping quiet, actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out about his near-fatal health scare in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

The rumor mill has been churning since last April when the 56-year-old star was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a mysterious medical emergency.

In a new special debuting on Tuesday, Foxx opened up for the first time about what almost cost him his life.

The show opens with a montage of news reports about the emergency before the comedian himself takes the stage in a studio in Atlanta.

In front of the audience, who greet him with a standing ovation, Foxx forms a heart with his hands and is moved to tears.

He then breaks out into a dance routine and tells the crowd, "You have no idea how good this feels."

Foxx then takes a moment to explain what exactly happened to him on April 11, 2023.

Jamie Foxx suffered a near-fatal stroke

Jamie Foxx has revealed that his near-fatal health scare last year was a brain bleed that led to a stroke.
Jamie Foxx has revealed that his near-fatal health scare last year was a brain bleed that led to a stroke.  © KAYLA OADDAMS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

That day, Foxx says he suffered from a severe headache and asked for aspirin. But before he could even take medication, he lost consciousness.

He was then taken to the hospital, where doctors suspected a brain hemorrhage had led to him suffering a stroke.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was unconscious for 20 days and found it difficult to return to life.

He had a constant feeling of dizziness, which is why his family kept him out of the public eye.

Foxx even shed light on what suffering a near-death experience felt like, explaining, "Your life doesn't flash before your face."

"It's kind of oddly peaceful," he explained. "I say this all the time: I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light."

Among other things, the stroke meant Foxx had to re-learn how to walk. Still, he never lost his humor, telling the crowd, "If I can stay funny, I can stay alive."

