Jamie Foxx reveals details of health emergency: "I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light"

Atlanta, Georgia - After months of keeping quiet, actor Jamie Foxx has spoken out about his near-fatal health scare in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

The rumor mill has been churning since last April when the 56-year-old star was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a mysterious medical emergency.

In a new special debuting on Tuesday, Foxx opened up for the first time about what almost cost him his life.

The show opens with a montage of news reports about the emergency before the comedian himself takes the stage in a studio in Atlanta.

In front of the audience, who greet him with a standing ovation, Foxx forms a heart with his hands and is moved to tears.

He then breaks out into a dance routine and tells the crowd, "You have no idea how good this feels."

Foxx then takes a moment to explain what exactly happened to him on April 11, 2023.