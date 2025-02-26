Michelle Trachtenberg, star of Gossip Girl and Harriet the Spy, suddenly dies

New York, New York - Harriet the Spy star Michelle Trachtenberg has suddenly died at the age of 39.

Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg has sadly passed away at the age of 39. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Tuesday, ABC News confirmed that Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment near Columbus Circle.

The New York Post further reported that the Nickelodeon actor was found by her mother around 8 AM in a 51-story luxury apartment complex and had recently undergone a liver transplant.

The NYPD shared Trachtenberg was found "unconscious and unresponsive" by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers.

Authorities have shared that "her death is not being investigated as suspicious."



The Eurotrip star's unexpected death comes after concerning Instagram posts where she appeared to look gaunt and frail.

Last January, Trachtenberg dismissed fans' concerns by saying that she was "happy and healthy" and did not get plastic surgery.