Mike Nussbaum, oldest professional actor in America, has died

Chicago, Illinois - Celebrated actor Mike Nussbaum has died at the age of 99.

Nussbaum died on Saturday at his home in Chicago, his agency announced.

He died a natural death, several media sources reported, citing his daughter Karen.

The well-known actor, born in 1923, would have been 100 years old in just a few days' time.

Nussbaum was recognized by the Actor's Equity union as the oldest living professional actor in America.

He had a prolific stage career and appeared in several Hollywood films, including in the role of the alien Gentle Rosenberg in Men in Black. He also had roles in the films Fatal Attraction and Field of Dreams.

While serving during World War II, he was the teletypist who cabled the news of Nazi Germany's surrender in Paris in 1945.

"He was a great dad and a good man," his daughter Karen Nussbaum told the Chicago Tribune. "He loved acting and he also loved turning the spotlight on other people."