MrBeast shares big personal news after scandal-plagued year: "Ya boy did a thing"

Greenville, North Carolina - After a turbulent 2024, MrBeast has revealed that he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend.

27-year-old Thea Booysen is now engaged to MrBeast, who is YouTube's most-followed creator. © Screenshot/Instagram/@mrbeast

"Ya boy did a thing," the 26-year-old YouTuber wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The accompanying snaps showed him on one knee in front of 27-year-old Thea Booysen, who evidently said yes to the big proposal!

Later snaps showed Thea flaunting her new ring to the camera, another with a photo of the pair with their beloved pets.

As reported by People, the proposal took place on Christmas Day with both of their families in attendance.

"I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift – with the ring inside – to her," the internet star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said. "And then I went down on a knee and proposed,"

He said his now-fiancée "of course said yes" and was "extremely excited."

The couple have already began planning their big day, with both wanting to have a more private ceremony.

"We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody," Thea said.

The two met in 2022 when Jimmy was visiting Thea's native South Africa.