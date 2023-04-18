Olivia Dunne's viral gymnastics snaps are too hot for TikTok!

Olivia Dunne's favorite gymnastics pictures just might be TikTok's worst nightmare after the app reviewed her latest post for 22 hours. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Livvy

LSU's star gymnast just concluded her junior gymnastics season with the Tigers and celebrated her NCAA season finale with a few of her favorites – pictures, that is!

Dunne took to TikTok to share her favorite photos from the NCAA gymnastics championships, but the social media site didn't welcome the snaps with open arms.

According to Dunne and her fans, the snaps she posted were under review by TikTok for 22 hours, leading fans to think that perhaps the pictures were too risky.

"Why did this get under review for 22 hours," one fan questioned to which Dunne replied, "Tik tok hates to see me winnin."

As it turns out, Livvy's pictures were just a glamorous display of her athleticism as they displayed her flawless gymnastics lines, dances, and artistry during the competition.

"Oh to have your skill level and beauty," one fan wrote.

"Lines are amazing!! Geaux Tigers," another fan added, while someone else wrote, "Athletic weapon."