Britney Spears caught on body cam after mid-flight cigarette drama

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Britney Spears sparked headlines in May for allegedly trying to smoke mid-flight, but new body cam footage shows a much calmer scene at LAX.

New body cam footage shows what really happened after Britney Spears' mid-air smoking drama! © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Back in May, sources said Britney had been drinking and tried to light a cigarette on a private jet from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles, despite that being a major no-no.

Flight attendants said she was "difficult" at first but eventually complied after being asked to put it out.

Once the plane touched down at Los Angeles International Airport, officers from the LAPD and US Customs boarded the aircraft.

But despite the serious-sounding situation, everything went down without any drama.

The Womanizer singer was only given a verbal warning and was not arrested.

In the body cam video recently obtained by TMZ, Britney is seen calmly deplaning with sunglasses on, casually walking past officers like it was just another travel day.