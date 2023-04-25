Ozzy Osbourne's health issues leave Sharon begging: "No more, please God"
London, UK - Ozzy Osbourne's family is having a hard time dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the rock star's health, according to his wife Sharon.
"It is like one thing leads to another then another," Sharon Osbourne told the Sun about her 74-year-old husband's never-ending issues.
"For some reason, he is tested all the time."
Ozzy has been plagued by various health problems over the years, according to his long-time partner, and the constant worry has been hard on the family."
"I think, 'No more, please God,'" Sharon said. "He has passed all the tests, he has survived – please leave him alone."
The legendary musician has had to cancel his European tour dates in May and June after undergoing extensive spinal surgery. A fall he sustained at home in 2019 aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, and he has been battling the serious after-effects ever since.
Add Parkinson's disease – a brain disorder that can cause slow movement, stiffness, and loss of balance – into the mix, and the picture becomes even bleaker.
Getting Covid also didn't help, especially as Sharon feels "Ozzy's Achilles' heel has always been his lungs."
Still, the Black Sabbath singer has no intention of retiring, as he made more than clear last month, when he quipped: "I'm f***ing not dying!"
