Ozzy Osbourne's health issues leave Sharon begging: "No more, please God"

Ozzy Osbourne's family is having a hard time dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the rock star's health, according to his wife Sharon. © Collage: Credit Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It is like one thing leads to another then another," Sharon Osbourne told the Sun about her 74-year-old husband's never-ending issues.

"For some reason, he is tested all the time."

Ozzy has been plagued by various health problems over the years, according to his long-time partner, and the constant worry has been hard on the family."

"I think, 'No more, please God,'" Sharon said. "He has passed all the tests, he has survived – please leave him alone."

The legendary musician has had to cancel his European tour dates in May and June after undergoing extensive spinal surgery. A fall he sustained at home in 2019 aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, and he has been battling the serious after-effects ever since.

Add Parkinson's disease – a brain disorder that can cause slow movement, stiffness, and loss of balance – into the mix, and the picture becomes even bleaker.

Getting Covid also didn't help, especially as Sharon feels "Ozzy's Achilles' heel has always been his lungs."