Katy Perry narrowly escapes disaster as concert set piece malfunctions

Adelaide, Australia - Pop star Katy Perry narrowly avoided disaster at her latest stop on her Lifetimes Tour in Adelaide, Australia.

Katy Perry was stuck dangling when a metal sphere she performs inside of malfunctioned at a recent concert. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Footage from last Sunday shows the 40-year-old floating in a steel sphere in the Adelaide Entertainment Center.

As crew members hold onto the sphere, the spotlight is directed at Katy before the lights go out entirely.

The sphere is then illuminated in purple light as the next song plays, with the metal set piece expected to be pulled up into the roof.

But something is not right – Katy is visibly surprised and appears to lose her footing before grabbing onto the ropes dangling above her.

The audience goes quiet, and the lights are shut off. The sphere then begins to swing before the Firework singer's crew comes to the rescue.

The sphere is slowly lowered to the floor, and the crew guides Katy slowly back to safety.

The rocky performance comes amid a tumultuous time for the pop star, who recently split from her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, after nearly a decade together.