Paris Hilton makes shocking abuse allegations in new memoir

New York, New York - Paris Hilton revealed the shockingly inappropriate relationship she had with her eighth-grade teacher in her new bombshell memoir.

In her new memoir, Paris Hilton revealed she had an inappropriate relationship with her eighth-grade teacher © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per Page Six, the hotel heiress alleges in Paris: The Memoir that a teacher – identified only as "Mr. Abercrombie" – relentlessly hit on her, and ultimately even kissed her.

Described as "young" and "handsome," the teacher gave her his phone number and told her to keep their communication a secret.

"Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood and special," the 42-year-old wrote.

He apparently even came to the then-teen's home, when her parents were away. "The teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me," after which she remembered asking him: "Why did you make me do that?"

Shockingly, Paris continued to say that her mother and father caught them in Mr. Abercrombie's car as they returned home.