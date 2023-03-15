Paris Hilton makes shocking abuse allegations in new memoir
New York, New York - Paris Hilton revealed the shockingly inappropriate relationship she had with her eighth-grade teacher in her new bombshell memoir.
Per Page Six, the hotel heiress alleges in Paris: The Memoir that a teacher – identified only as "Mr. Abercrombie" – relentlessly hit on her, and ultimately even kissed her.
Described as "young" and "handsome," the teacher gave her his phone number and told her to keep their communication a secret.
"Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood and special," the 42-year-old wrote.
He apparently even came to the then-teen's home, when her parents were away. "The teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me," after which she remembered asking him: "Why did you make me do that?"
Shockingly, Paris continued to say that her mother and father caught them in Mr. Abercrombie's car as they returned home.
Paris Hilton didn't want to see herself as a victim
Paris admitted that it took her a long time to realize what was going on in that relationship.
"It took decades for me to actually speak the word pedophile," she writes. "Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn’t go there."
Explaining her decision to write the memoir, Paris told Forbes Monday: "The media has really controlled the story of me for over two decades, and it was just time now for me to tell the truth."
The hotel heiress added, "I hope that people can understand me in ways they didn’t before and see that there’s so much more to me than they ever knew."
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch