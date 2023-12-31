Paula Abdul launches shock sexual assault lawsuit against American Idol producer

Los Angeles, California - Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against her former boss Nigel Lythgoe accusing the American Idol producer of sexually assaulting her on two occasions.

Paula Abdul (front, r.) is suing former American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe (back, l.) over alleged sexual assault. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the sexual assault and gender violence lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, the Grammy-winning star claims the British mega-producer "knew and was aware" his behavior was "inappropriate and even criminal," according to Deadline.



Abdul was one of the original judges on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, while Lythgoe served as one of its executive producers.

The two worked together once again a few years later when Abdul joined the panel of judges on So You Think You Can Dance, which Lythgoe created, produced, and also starred as a judge.

In the suit, the Straight Up singer claims Lythgoe first assaulted her in an elevator during the regional auditions for one of the first seasons of Idol.

"Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat," the lawsuit states, according to People.

Abdul managed to push him away and was able to escape, the document claims. She also let Lythgoe know his behavior was not acceptable and later contacted her representatives to inform them of what had taken place, but ultimately chose not to take action for fear of being fired from the show.