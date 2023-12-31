Paula Abdul launches shock sexual assault lawsuit against American Idol producer
Los Angeles, California - Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against her former boss Nigel Lythgoe accusing the American Idol producer of sexually assaulting her on two occasions.
In the sexual assault and gender violence lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, the Grammy-winning star claims the British mega-producer "knew and was aware" his behavior was "inappropriate and even criminal," according to Deadline.
Abdul was one of the original judges on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, while Lythgoe served as one of its executive producers.
The two worked together once again a few years later when Abdul joined the panel of judges on So You Think You Can Dance, which Lythgoe created, produced, and also starred as a judge.
In the suit, the Straight Up singer claims Lythgoe first assaulted her in an elevator during the regional auditions for one of the first seasons of Idol.
"Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat," the lawsuit states, according to People.
Abdul managed to push him away and was able to escape, the document claims. She also let Lythgoe know his behavior was not acceptable and later contacted her representatives to inform them of what had taken place, but ultimately chose not to take action for fear of being fired from the show.
Paula Abdul describes harrowing experience on So You Think You Can Dance
According to the document, Abdul also claims she was paid less than her male counterparts on the show and was "the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation and harassment."
The second assault took place in 2015 when Abdul was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, according to the lawsuit.
Lythgoe allegedly "forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch" during a dinner at his home, which she attended thinking it was a professional invitation.
According to the document, her then-boss "attempted to kiss her while insisting that the two would make an excellent 'power couple.'"
Abdul also allegedly witnessed Lythgoe groping one of her assistants that same year. The assistant, named April in the document, "did not consent" to the behavior, the suit states.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP